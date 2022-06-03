DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $151.48 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $151.48 million and $632,305.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00191003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00314985 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

