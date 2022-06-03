Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.