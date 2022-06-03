Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.