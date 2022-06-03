DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo Acquires 5,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DKS opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

