DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo Acquires 5,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DKS opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
