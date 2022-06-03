DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,137,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.