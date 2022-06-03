DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 158100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market cap of C$11.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.