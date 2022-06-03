DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DeNA alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DeNA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.57. DeNA has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

DeNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DeNA (DNACF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.