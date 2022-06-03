DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DeNA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
DeNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DeNA (DNACF)
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DeNA (DNACF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.