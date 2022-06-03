Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Raised by Covalent Partners LLC

Covalent Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 4.1% of Covalent Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.