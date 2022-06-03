Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $462.87 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

