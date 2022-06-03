Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

