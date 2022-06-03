DeGate Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $902,349.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00999860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00405390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

