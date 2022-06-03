DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,886.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $491,886.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,482,640 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

