Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $18.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $18.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $21.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,392. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average is $308.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

