De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Shares Down 17.5%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating) fell 17.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)
