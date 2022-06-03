Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $5.04 Million Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

AFACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.