Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $3.08 Million Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 309,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

