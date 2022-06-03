Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,718,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $17.35 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

