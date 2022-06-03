Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of SZZLU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

