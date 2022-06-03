Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of Backblaze as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.31 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.28 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

