Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

BABA opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.