Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $442,000 Investment in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

