Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

EXFY stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

