David J. Adelman Acquires 250,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.