David C. Ruberg Sells 50,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLR stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.35 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

