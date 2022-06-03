Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.57% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.