Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Financial Survey

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Her Imports has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Data Storage $14.88 million 1.40 $270,000.00 $0.05 62.21

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Data Storage 1.92% 2.02% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Her Imports and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Data Storage has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.23%. Given Data Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Data Storage beats Her Imports on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Data Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

