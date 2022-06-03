Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Danaos stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. Danaos has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 86.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

