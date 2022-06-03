D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,571 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.