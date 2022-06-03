D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,703,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 845,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,365,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 114,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,098,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 890.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

