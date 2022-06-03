D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.