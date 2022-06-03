D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.70% of Crown worth $99,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,461 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

