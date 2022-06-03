D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 140,026 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,026 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of SBA Communications worth $91,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $335.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $12,383,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

