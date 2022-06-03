D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,109 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Travel + Leisure worth $71,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

