D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,165 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $79,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

