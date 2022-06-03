CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $8.84 on Thursday, reaching $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,968. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.61.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

