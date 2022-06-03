CumRocket Price Tops $0.0028 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CumRocket has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. CumRocket has a market cap of $3.71 million and $25,824.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $994.39 or 0.03357723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00426476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CumRocket Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CumRocket Coin Trading

