Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 395.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $686.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

