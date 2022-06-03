Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 277,425 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1,307.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,647 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

LUV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

