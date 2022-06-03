Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 137,953 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 472.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,953 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,639,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.