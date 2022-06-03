Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Varonis Systems worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.