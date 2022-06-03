Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.73 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Atkore worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,218 shares of company stock worth $2,297,985 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

