Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 174,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.32% of Steven Madden worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $43,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

