Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,173 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.14.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

