Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 149,619 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $58.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

