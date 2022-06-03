Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 749.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $18,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $25,848,000.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

