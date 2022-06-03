Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $485.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.94. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.58.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

