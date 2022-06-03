Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 94,227 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 819.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,227 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

