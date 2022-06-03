Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 47,566 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

