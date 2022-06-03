CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $12.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

