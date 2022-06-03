CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRWD traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. 8,413,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

